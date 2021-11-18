Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $9.30 Million Stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 50.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 13.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 45.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

HY opened at $42.74 on Thursday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $102.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.27.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

