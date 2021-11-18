Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $9.34 Million Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,535 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Travere Therapeutics worth $9,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 11,943.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $193,000.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

