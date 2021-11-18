Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $9.39 Million Stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Switch worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Switch by 46.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,808,000 after purchasing an additional 465,397 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Switch by 11.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Switch by 169,985.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Switch by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 322,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Switch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

NYSE SWCH opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 157.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 62,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $1,500,553.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $3,742,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,671,526 shares of company stock valued at $42,320,713 over the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

