Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $9.52 Million Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 124.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Outset Medical worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Outset Medical by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $245,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 35,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total transaction of $1,974,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,889 shares of company stock worth $9,397,362. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OM shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Outset Medical stock opened at $51.98 on Thursday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $65.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 2.49.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

