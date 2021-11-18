Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $9.63 Million Stock Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,549 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of First Busey worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Busey by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,513,000 after acquiring an additional 54,534 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 189,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 68,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BUSE. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $27.52 on Thursday. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.04.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.