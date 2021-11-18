Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $9.77 Million Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Castle Biosciences worth $9,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 0.47. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $141,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,167,087.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,734 shares of company stock worth $6,087,760. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

