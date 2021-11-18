Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of nLIGHT worth $9,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,255,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in nLIGHT by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after purchasing an additional 80,026 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in nLIGHT by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,144,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 91,555 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in nLIGHT by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in nLIGHT by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,554,000 after purchasing an additional 192,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $253,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,579 shares of company stock worth $3,879,257. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 2.33. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

