Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New $10 Million Investment in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 422,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of PureCycle Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,187,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,614,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $5,229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $5,713,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PCT opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $35.75.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 4,190 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $49,986.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,237,531.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fernando Musa bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,380 shares of company stock valued at $189,256.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

