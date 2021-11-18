Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,496 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.37% of St. Joe worth $9,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JOE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter worth $99,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 7.9% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JOE opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 1.12. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

