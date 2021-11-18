Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,829 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Wix.com worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,077,000 after purchasing an additional 102,197 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $182.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.69 and a 200-day moving average of $241.17. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $171.37 and a 52-week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $252.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.95.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

