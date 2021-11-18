Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,888 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.80% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RRGB shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. CL King began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.75. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $41.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.95 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

