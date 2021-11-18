Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,713 Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.04% of CAI International worth $10,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in CAI International by 26.2% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 168,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 34,999 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in CAI International during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CAI International during the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in CAI International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in CAI International during the second quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

CAI stock opened at $55.96 on Thursday. CAI International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The firm has a market cap of $971.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average is $52.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.85. CAI International had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 39.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

