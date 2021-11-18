Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,430 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.41% of Koppers worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Koppers by 2,570.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 12.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Koppers during the second quarter valued at $203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Koppers during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 59.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $708.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.02.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

KOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Koppers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

