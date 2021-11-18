Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,430 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.41% of Koppers worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Koppers by 2,570.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 12.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Koppers during the second quarter valued at $203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Koppers during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 59.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Koppers stock opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $708.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.02.
KOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Koppers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.
Koppers Company Profile
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.
