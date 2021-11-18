Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.94

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $0.94. Check-Cap shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 874,190 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHEK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $84.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the second quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the second quarter worth approximately $630,000. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

