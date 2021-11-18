Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The company had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Children’s Place stock traded up $7.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.42. 34,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,694. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $37.33 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLCE shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Children’s Place stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

