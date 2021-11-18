Christian Arntsen Sells 6,000 Shares of The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Stock

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) VP Christian Arntsen sold 6,000 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $70,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SCX stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 41,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,016. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The L.S. Starrett Company has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $76.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $61.24 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 60.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 2.5% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

