Chromia (CHR) One Day Volume Hits $630.37 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00002061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $500.53 million and $630.37 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chromia has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00048097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.04 or 0.00223131 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00089630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,500 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

