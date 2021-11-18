Chubb (NYSE:CB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.13.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $191.93. 1,745,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,526. Chubb has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chubb will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,764 shares of company stock worth $16,978,568 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $30,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 145.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $36,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

