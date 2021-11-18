Chubb (NYSE:CB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.13.
Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $191.93. 1,745,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,526. Chubb has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78.
In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,764 shares of company stock worth $16,978,568 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $30,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 145.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $36,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Chubb
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
