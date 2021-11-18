CIBC Boosts Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to C$67.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MTRAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Metro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

MTRAF traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.42. 1,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.30. Metro has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $57.06.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

