CIBC Raises Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target to C$108.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$106.00 to C$108.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LBLCF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$103.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.25.

Shares of LBLCF stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.96. 395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.12. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.79.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

