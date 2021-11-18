Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.350-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $172 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.50 billion.

Shares of CI stock traded up $2.38 on Thursday, reaching $219.36. 71,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,746. The stock has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.14. Cigna has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.77.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

