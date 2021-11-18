Cindicator (CND) 24-Hour Volume Hits $518,806.00

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Cindicator has a total market cap of $28.29 million and approximately $518,806.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00047304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00220495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00088894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator (CND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

