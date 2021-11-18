CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) Insider Buys $39,960.00 in Stock

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) insider Stephen Roman acquired 3,000 shares of CION Invt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $39,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE CION traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $13.33. 136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,010. CION Invt Corp has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $13.64.

CION Invt (NYSE:CION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CION Invt in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

CION Invt Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

