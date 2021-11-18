CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) Insider Buys $39,960.00 in Stock

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) insider Stephen Roman acquired 3,000 shares of CION Invt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $39,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE CION traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $13.33. 136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,010. CION Invt Corp has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $13.64.
CION Invt (NYSE:CION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CION Invt in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.
CION Invt Company Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.
Read More: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for CION Invt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Invt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.