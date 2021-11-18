Citadel Market Capitalization Achieves $70,000.41 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 18th. Citadel has a market cap of $70,000.41 and $3.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Citadel has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

