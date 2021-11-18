Citigroup Cuts Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $28.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SRAD. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

SRAD stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,278,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,692,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,260,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,630,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,911,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

