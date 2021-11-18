Citigroup Lowers ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Price Target to $5.50

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

WISH opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ContextLogic will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 26,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $176,324.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,322.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 220,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $1,557,337.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,149,996 shares of company stock worth $7,435,792. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,163,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $947,580,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $116,272,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 1,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 5,778,048 shares in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

