Citigroup Lowers iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target to $8.80

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.85). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that iQIYI will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $10,555,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter worth $59,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

