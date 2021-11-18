Citigroup Lowers Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) to Sell

Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TAIPY stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $18.07.

About Taisho Pharmaceutical

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

