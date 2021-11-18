Citigroup Raises Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target to $104.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IPAR. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $96.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.28. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $52.26 and a 52-week high of $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,084.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

