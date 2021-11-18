Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.040-$1.090 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $825 million-$835 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.900-$4.950 EPS.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair lowered Citrix Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.50.

CTXS traded down $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $84.73. 12,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,418. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.01. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $85.20 and a twelve month high of $145.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $635,215.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citrix Systems stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Citrix Systems worth $82,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

