Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.900-$4.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.20 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.040-$1.090 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Citrix Systems stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.73. 12,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day moving average of $107.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.01. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $85.20 and a 12 month high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $635,215.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citrix Systems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Citrix Systems worth $82,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

