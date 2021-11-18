ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) CEO Purchases $13,500.00 in Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) CEO Zeynep Hakimoglu acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ClearOne stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.35. 330,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,520. ClearOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearOne by 44.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ClearOne during the third quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ClearOne by 7.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

