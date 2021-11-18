Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report sales of $13.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.00 million. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 137,200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $17.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 million to $27.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.76 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $19.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLSD. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $273.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $7.73.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 29.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy.

