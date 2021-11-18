CloakCoin (CLOAK) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,195.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $8,195.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000702 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00020112 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00014175 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,724,549 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

