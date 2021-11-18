Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Up 74.6% in October

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the October 14th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLV opened at $11.43 on Thursday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $12.41.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0967 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%.
About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More: Beta
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.