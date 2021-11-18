Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Up 74.6% in October

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the October 14th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLV opened at $11.43 on Thursday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $12.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0967 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLV. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 30.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $211,000.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

