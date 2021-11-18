CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a growth of 69.9% from the October 14th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CCMMF opened at $2.59 on Thursday. CMC Markets has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

