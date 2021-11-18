CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a growth of 69.9% from the October 14th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of CCMMF opened at $2.59 on Thursday. CMC Markets has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.
About CMC Markets
Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.