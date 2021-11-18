CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.77 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to announce sales of $7.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.26 billion and the lowest is $7.31 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $8.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $31.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.38 billion to $32.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $34.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.11 billion to $35.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CNHI. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.66.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

