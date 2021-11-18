Coca-Cola (KO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO):

11/9/2021 – Coca-Cola had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

10/28/2021 – Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Coca-Cola was given a new $63.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/28/2021 – Coca-Cola was given a new $59.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/20/2021 – Coca-Cola was given a new $63.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/15/2021 – Coca-Cola had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $59.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.35. The stock had a trading volume of 477,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,947,680. The company has a market capitalization of $239.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,645 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

