Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Given New C$127.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$127.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEAF traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.12. 569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $74.22 and a 52-week high of $98.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.35.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.