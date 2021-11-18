Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Sells $16,002.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $16,002.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sean Robert Wallace also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Sean Robert Wallace sold 300 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $22,611.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.40. 260,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,564. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.18. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.96 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 644.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 202.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

