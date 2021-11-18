Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the October 14th total of 34,500 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,670. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 million, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $52.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 8.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $551,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Company Inc. by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Company Inc. by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

