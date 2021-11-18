Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,442,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,828 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $20,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FOF opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $15.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

