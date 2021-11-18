Coin98 (C98) Reaches Market Cap of $577.69 Million

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $577.69 million and approximately $48.91 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Coin98 has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for about $3.12 or 0.00005295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Splintershards (SPS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00015362 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DogeBNB.org (DOGEBNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

