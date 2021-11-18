Collective (CO2) Price Hits $0.58 on Exchanges

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 38.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. During the last seven days, Collective has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. One Collective coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001026 BTC on major exchanges. Collective has a market capitalization of $150,761.15 and approximately $7,920.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Collective Profile

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

