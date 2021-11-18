Color Platform Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Color Platform has a market cap of $439,421.18 and approximately $26.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,708.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.99 or 0.00968640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.00 or 0.00261661 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00028654 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003491 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

