ColossusXT Achieves Market Cap of $1.47 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a market cap of $1.47 million and $804.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011860 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003948 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,302,704,692 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

