Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,868 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 3.5% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.04.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $53.29 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $243.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

