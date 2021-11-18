Comerica Bank Acquires 6,235 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $40,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $46,000. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $156.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $171.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.73.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,032. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

