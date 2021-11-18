Comerica Bank Buys 12,064 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.81% of Douglas Dynamics worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 75,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $127.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $374,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

