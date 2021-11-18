Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,296 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 12.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 65,757 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 138.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,303 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 60.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 382,139 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 143,314 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NetApp by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 417,172 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,224 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock opened at $87.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.46. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.82 and a 52 week high of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

